GOODMAN, Mildred R. On October 29, 2019, age 96, of Wellesley, beloved wife of the late Russell. Loving mother of Lynne and her husband Bob Gaynor and the late David and his surviving wife Barbara Goodman. David passed away suddenly on February 6 this year, only 5 days after his mother's 96th birthday party. Adored Grammy of Emily and Rachel Goodman, Sam Gaynor and Danny Gaynor and his fiancee Cara Perellis. Also survived by sister-in-law Marilyn Brown, step-grandchildren Brian and Sam Batt, 3 nieces and a nephew. Daughter of the late Bessie and Max Rosenberg, sister of the late Malcolm Rosenberg (Laurelle). A special thanks to Mildred's devoted caregivers, Evette and Carolyn Williams. Mildred loved toasted corn muffins, all things Estee Lauder, a crisp pressed blouse, a good foxtrot, cruises, men in blue blazers and family time.Graveside service at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon (please assemble at the rear of the administration building), on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 11:45 am. Following the service, memorial observance will be at the home of Lynne & Bob Gaynor until 7:00 pm. Donations in Mildred's memory to Hospice of the Good Shepherd, 90 Wells Avenue, Newton, MA  02459. brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
