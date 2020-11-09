1/
MILDRED (COLLINS) REAVEY
REAVEY, Mildred (Collins) Of Dorchester, November 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Mark Reavey. Loving aunt of Richard and Albert Reavey. Also survived by several cousins. Visitation in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Monday, November 16 from 9 to 9:30 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will be held in St. Ann's Church, Neponset. Former employee of the Gillette Safety Razor Company. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Jimmy Fund. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery.


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15, 2020.
