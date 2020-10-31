SACCARDO, Mildred October 28. Beloved wife of the late Ernest Saccardo. Loving mother of William Saccardo of Wakefield, Robert Saccardo of Rockport, Daniel Saccardo of NH, and John Saccardo of North Reading. Sister of the late Lucille Hill. Also survived by 8 loving grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Due to Covid-19, Funeral Services are private. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent in memory of Mildred Saccardo to Winchester Hospital, c/o Philanthropy, 41 Highland Ave., Winchester, MA 01890. You may also donate online at support.laheyhealth.org/WINgive
For obit/guestbook: www.mcdonaldfs.com