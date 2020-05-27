|
|
BRANNELLY, Mildred T. Of Cambridge, formerly of Arlington, entered into rest on May 25, 2020. Loving mother of Karen Marie O'Neill and her husband Bill of Franklin, MA, Matthew Brannelly and his wife Linda of Salem, NH, Marianne Brannelly of Cambridge, and Robin Zefzaf and her husband Mohammed of Mashpee. She leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Jacquelyn O'Neil and her husband John of North Reading and her brother-in-law Don Cate of Raleigh, North Carolina. She was predeceased by her brothers Bobby and Bill Reardon, and sister Dianne M. Cate. Mildred loved to sew, read and cook. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and the rosary. Mildred worked for U.S. Customs and upon retirement, enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends. Graveside Services at North Cambridge Catholic Cemetery will be private. A Funeral Service and celebration of Mildred's life will be held at a later date.
View the online memorial for Mildred T. BRANNELLY
Published in The Boston Globe from May 28 to May 29, 2020