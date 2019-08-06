Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Bourne National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for MILDRED FERRAGAMO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MILDRED V. (ALTIMAR) FERRAGAMO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MILDRED V. (ALTIMAR) FERRAGAMO Obituary
FERRAGAMO, Mildred V. (Altimar) Passed away peacefully on July 21, at the age of 94 in Bradenton, FL. Born in Boston, and formerly of Norfolk prior to moving to Blackstone, MA, she was the beloved wife of the late Michael A. Ferragamo for 67 years. Mildred leaves three children, Michael C. Ferragamo and wife Shirley of Nokomis, FL, Paul J. Ferragamo and wife Laura of Bellingham, MA and Patricia A. Hermans and husband Howard of St. Petersburg, FL, along with five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held at Bourne National Cemetery on August 16th at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the mspca.org would be appreciated. Arrangements are under the care of the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., FRANKLIN. Guestbook oterifuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Mildred V. (Altimar) FERRAGAMO
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MILDRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now