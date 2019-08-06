|
FERRAGAMO, Mildred V. (Altimar) Passed away peacefully on July 21, at the age of 94 in Bradenton, FL. Born in Boston, and formerly of Norfolk prior to moving to Blackstone, MA, she was the beloved wife of the late Michael A. Ferragamo for 67 years. Mildred leaves three children, Michael C. Ferragamo and wife Shirley of Nokomis, FL, Paul J. Ferragamo and wife Laura of Bellingham, MA and Patricia A. Hermans and husband Howard of St. Petersburg, FL, along with five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held at Bourne National Cemetery on August 16th at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the mspca.org would be appreciated. Arrangements are under the care of the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., FRANKLIN. Guestbook oterifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019