HORAK, Milena A. Of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph F. & Maria F. (Giszka) Horak. Dear sister of Maria Kelly & her husband James of CA, Joseph W. of CA, Jaroslav "Jerry" of Dorchester, and John & his wife Karen of Lynn. Loving longtime partner of Robert Burton. Cherished aunt of Natasha, Katrina, Annie, Jennifer, Joe, and Nadia. Also survived by her loving great-nieces & great-nephews. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Monday from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Neponset, Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Milena to , 33 Wyman St., Suite 100, Waltham, MA 02450 or to Pancreatic Research at Mass General Hospital, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019