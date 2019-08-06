Boston Globe Obituaries
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-5564
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
740 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
Neponset, MA
View Map
HORAK, Milena A. Of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph F. & Maria F. (Giszka) Horak. Dear sister of Maria Kelly & her husband James of CA, Joseph W. of CA, Jaroslav "Jerry" of Dorchester, and John & his wife Karen of Lynn. Loving longtime partner of Robert Burton. Cherished aunt of Natasha, Katrina, Annie, Jennifer, Joe, and Nadia. Also survived by her loving great-nieces & great-nephews. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Monday from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Neponset, Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Milena to , 33 Wyman St., Suite 100, Waltham, MA 02450 or to Pancreatic Research at Mass General Hospital, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019
