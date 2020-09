CALLIS, Miles A. Of Bedford, died on Aug. 28, 2020. Survived by his adoring mother Bridget Sheldon and father Michael Callis, 3 siblings, Jade Mackenrodt of NY, Danielle Applebaum of Franklin, MA, Thomas Belin of Seekonk, his maternal grandparents, Paul and Carol (Babuska) Sheldon of Roanoke, VA, his paternal grandfather, Kenneth Forde, his 2 nephews, Xavier and Avery and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by his grandmother, Ella Callis. Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., on Mon., Sept. 7, from 2:00-6:00 PM. Graveside Service at St. Paul's Cemetery, 30 Broadway, Arlington, on Tues., Sept. 8, at 12:00 PM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all Services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Adopt a Stray Rescue: www.adoptastrayrescue.org/info/donate where Miles' Gucci girl was adopted from. TWLOHA: twloha.com/donate To Write Love on Her Arms is a nonprofit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide. TWLOHA exists to encourage, inform, inspire, and invest directly into treatment and recovery. For obituary and memorial contributions to Miles' funeral fund, visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com