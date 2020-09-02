1/1
MILES A. CALLIS
2001 - 2020
CALLIS, Miles A. Of Bedford, died on Aug. 28, 2020. Survived by his adoring mother Bridget Sheldon and father Michael Callis, 3 siblings, Jade Mackenrodt of NY, Danielle Applebaum of Franklin, MA, Thomas Belin of Seekonk, his maternal grandparents, Paul and Carol (Babuska) Sheldon of Roanoke, VA, his paternal grandfather, Kenneth Forde, his 2 nephews, Xavier and Avery and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Predeceased by his grandmother, Ella Callis. Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., on Mon., Sept. 7, from 2:00-6:00 PM. Graveside Service at St. Paul's Cemetery, 30 Broadway, Arlington, on Tues., Sept. 8, at 12:00 PM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at all Services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Adopt a Stray Rescue: www.adoptastrayrescue.org/info/donate where Miles' Gucci girl was adopted from. TWLOHA: twloha.com/donate To Write Love on Her Arms is a nonprofit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide. TWLOHA exists to encourage, inform, inspire, and invest directly into treatment and recovery. For obituary and memorial contributions to Miles' funeral fund, visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Home
SEP
8
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Paul’s Cemetery
2 entries
September 2, 2020
Bridget, Beautiful tribute to Miles. He was all that and more! Praying for you all. Love you ❤ Roberta
Roberta Fitzgerald
Family
September 2, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. I just wish that I could be there for you during this time to comfort you just know I'm here for you.
Tamaico Melton
Friend
