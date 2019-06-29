SHORE, Miles Frederick M.D. Died peacefully at home at age 90 on June 20, 2019, after five years of living with multiple myeloma. Dr. Shore was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 26, 1929. After beginning his undergraduate studies at the University of Chicago, he moved to Massachusetts to attend Harvard College (AB 1950) and Harvard Medical School (MD 1954). After two years in the U.S. Army Medical Corps in San Antonio, Texas, he completed psychiatric training at the Massachusetts Mental Health Center and at the Beth Israel Hospital, both in Boston. In 1965, he became Director of Community Psychiatry at the Tufts University School of Medicine, later becoming Professor of Community Health. He was also Director of Bay Cove Mental Health Center, and Director for Community and Ambulatory Care at New England Medical Center. In 1975, he became Head of the Department of Psychiatry at Massachusetts Mental Health Center and Bullard Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, as well as Superintendent and Area Director of Massachusetts Mental Health Center. In 1993, he became Visiting Scholar at the Kennedy School of Government, where he developed and taught a course on leadership and co-developed an executive program on health policy for physicians and health care leaders. In 2000, he became Senior Consultant and Director at Partners Harvard Medical International. He conducted seminars and workshops on leadership and health policy for the European Health Policy Seminar of the Complutense University in Madrid, the University of Toronto Department of Surgery, the Western Australia Health Authority, and the Harvard China Medical Board in China. Dr. Shore relished both professional and family travel, visiting or working in 38 countries across five continents. Family travels included motor home trips across the U.S. and Europe, and family reunions in Iceland, Hawaii, the Canary Islands, and Canada. He treasured his memberships in the Massachusetts Historical Society, the Needham History Center and Museum, and the Town of Needham's Historical Commission. He also greatly enjoyed playing four-hand piano, woodworking, gardening, and cooking memorable feasts for family and guests. He leaves his family including Eleanor G. Shore, M.D., his devoted wife of 66 years; his three children, Miles Paul Shore, Rebecca Shore Lewin, M.D., and Susanna Gladys Shore; and four grandchildren, Monica, James, and Robert Lewin and Eleanor LeBoutillier. A family service has already taken place; a Memorial Service will be held in the fall. In gratitude for excellent and compassionate care, gifts may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Miles F. Shore to support multiple myeloma cancer research and patient care: P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201 Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019