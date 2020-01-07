|
DOBBINS, Millard J. "Buzz" Age 88, passed peacefully on January 4, 2020 at home in Machiasport, Maine, surrounded by loving family members.
He was born August 1, 1931 in Jonesport, Maine to Frank and Cecelia Dobbins. During childhood, he developed his hard work ethic and business entrepreneurial skills delivering the Portland Press Herald, lobster fishing, and working at a local sardine factory while attending school. He graduated from Jonesport High School in 1949.
In 1948, he met the love of his life, Donna L. Berry of Machiasport. They married in 1950 and moved to Massachusetts, where they enjoyed a full and rewarding life. In May of 2018, they moved back to their Maine roots. Buzz and Donna recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary.
Buzz enjoyed a successful early career at General Electric for 9 years before leaving to open his own auto repair shop. Together, he and Donna operated Dobbins Auto Repair in Burlington, Massachusetts, providing auto repair service and used car sales for 33 years.
Buzz was a man of many talents. He always enjoyed music and played both harmonica and guitar. He loved the ocean, even though it made him seasick. He spent many hours boating and fishing with his family in the outer islands of Boston harbor.
Buzz's biggest passion was flying. He became an instrument rated pilot, enjoying many a Sunday flying into Machias to have dinner with his folks. He also used this passion as a means to give back to the community, performing Angel Flights to transport patients from as far north as Maine and as far south as Georgia to Boston area hospitals for life-saving medical treatments.
Buzz leaves his wife, Donna; daughters, Darlene R. Bailey of Boothbay Harbor, ME, and Cheryl A. Thomas of Machiasport, ME; son, Wayne M. Dobbins and wife, Debbie of Spotsylvania, VA; grandchildren, Travis J. Falabella and wife, Jennifer, of Moneta, Virginia, Brandi L. Horton and husband, Tommy of Arlington, VA, Christopher J. Thomas, wife, Chao and stepdaughter, Zhu of Honolulu, HI, Ashley E. Dobbins, fianc? Jeff Mayo and family of Lincoln, VT, three great-grandchildren, Wayne, Jay and Rex Horton of Arlington, VA; sister-in-law, Hildred McLean of Nashua, NH; brother-like cousin, Roland (Sammy) Kelley and wife, Ann of Northwood, NH, and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Charlotte and her husband Alan Beal, all of Jonesport, ME.
No Memorial Services are scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, MACHIAS, where condolences and memories may be shared with the family at:
www.bragdonkelley.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020