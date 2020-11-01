1/1
KAY, Millard M. Age 96, of Dedham, formerly of Newton, on November 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lucille (Katz) Kay. Devoted father of Ronna Niederman and her husband Dr. Michael Niederman, Terry Kay Bargar and her husband Dr. Richard Bargar, Jonathan Kay and his wife Linda Sloane Kay. Loving grandfather of Alex Niederman and his wife Sarah, Eric Niederman and his wife Andrea, Emily Bargar and Stephen Patrias, Jillian Bargar and her husband Sam Donovan, Joshua Kay and his wife Brooke Patkin Kay, Rachel Kay and Franklin Ross. Dear great-grandfather of Leah and Chloe Niederman and Bette Niederman. Services are private. Remembrances in his memory may be made to Newbridge on the Charles,7000 Great Meadow Road, Dedham, MA 02026


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
