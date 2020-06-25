|
BROWN, Millard S. Age 94, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020. Millard was the beloved husband of the late Grace M. (Tamagna) Brown, devoted father of Susan Brown and her husband Douglas Ray of Methuen and David Brown of Wilmington. Dear son of the late Francis and Elmira (Clark) Brown, brother of the late Peter and Carey Brown. Brother-in-law of Robert Long, the late Joseph Tamagna and Carol Moran. Millard is survived by his niece Kathleen LaCivita of Peabody as well as many nieces and nephews. Millard proudly served with the H Troop 7th Calvary Regiment, United States Army, during World War II. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Monday, June 29th, at 11:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, June 28th from 3:00-6:00 p.m. All guests are required to wear a mask while in the Funeral Home. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2020