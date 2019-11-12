|
|
HIGGINS, Millicent "Penny" (Guptill) 1931-2019 Of Manchester, Maine. Age 88, passed at Lakewood in Waterville, Maine on November 5, 2019 with her daughter, Deborah, at her side. Penny was born in Houlton, Maine, daughter of Orville J. Guptill and Faye (Hall) Guptill. She graduated from Dexter in 1947, then earned a B.A. in Nursing from the University of Maine at Orono in 1952. As a mother who worked outside of the home, she earned an MSN from Boston University in 1972. While teaching nursing, she completed her Ed.D at Boston University in 1989. Penny married Thomas C. Higgins, Jr. in 1952, and until his death in 1999, had a loving and caring marriage in which both felt blessed to be married to the other. After graduating from Orono, she practiced nursing, then returned to school for an advanced degree and taught nursing for 25 years: first at Newton-Wellesley School of Nursing in Newton, MA, then Boston College in Chestnut Hill, MA, and lastly at St. Joseph's College in Windham, ME. Penny was an active member of Sigma Tau, American Nursing Association, and The National League of Nursing. She was active in Congregational/UCC churches on membership committees, women's groups, interfaith groups, and served as a Deacon, most recently at South Parish Church in Augusta, ME. Penny helped to organize League of Women Voters in Weymouth and Braintree, MA. She continued her participation in the Wellesley, MA group. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years. She also served on the board of Directors of Wellesley Human Services. Her published writing includes articles in the Journal of Nursing Education, Journal of Continuing Education in Nursing, and The Maine Scholar. Penny was a Renaissance Woman. She was most recently active in Lithgow book club, a knitting circle, and Augusta Senior College, both as student and committee member. She was always on the move and enjoyed many activities. Theater and music performances, dining out, day trips, overnight trips, and drives to Massachusetts for visits with friends and family. She also enjoyed personal and creative writing and gardening Her love of family was evident to all. She loved a family gathering – especially at the family cottage. She appeared when there was a family need and attended countless school sports events. Friends describe her as kind and caring, as well as the "leader of the pack." Penny was predeceased by her parents, her husband, stepgrandson Jason, her sister Faith Guptill Coyne, and sister-in-law Ruth Higgins Horsman. She is survived by her children, Diane Higgins Niles and husband Wayne of Augusta, ME, Deborah Higgins of Lewiston, ME, and Thomas C. Higgins, IV and wife Kris of Toledo, OH. Also, her grandsons Thomas C. Higgins, V, wife Brooke and children Maddy, Mitchell and Monroe of Livonia, MI, Michael Higgins, wife Crystal and children Bella, Lexi and Sawyer of Toledo, OH and stepgranddaughter Kimberly Boivin, husband Oneil, II and children Olivia and Oneil, III of Windsor, ME. She was Aunt Penny to Peter, Phil, Jack and their families, and Aunt Milli to Lauren, Beth, Joe and their families. She leaves her brother-in-law Roland J. Coyne of Smithville, NJ. She leaves several cousins and countless people who called her their friend. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 2 p.m. at Old South Congregational Church, 2 Chestnut St., Hallowell, Maine. A gathering is planned immediately after the service in the parish hall. Our family wishes to thank the friends who visited, sent cards, called, and sent flowers. We are grateful to the staff of the Skilled Care Unit at Lakewood Continuing Care for their kindness and good care shown to our mother. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Scholarship funds for students at University of Maine Senior College, 26 University Drive, University of Maine, Augusta, or Maine Public Radio. An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., FAIRFIELD, ME.
View the online memorial for Millicent "Penny" (Guptill) HIGGINS
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019