MILLICENT JANE GARD


1928 - 2020
MILLICENT JANE GARD Obituary
GARD, Millicent Jane Age 91, of Venice, FL, passed away on June 11, 2020. She was born in Malden, MA to Walter and Winnifred MacDonald. Millie came to Venice from Reading, MA in 1991. She will be remembered for her positive and outgoing attitude as well as her infectious smile. Millie will always be thought of as the clate chip cookie lady. She loved making cookies and handing them out to just about everyone she came into contact with. Millie is survived by her sons, Stephen Gard and his wife Janet Doyle Gard of York, ME and James Gard and his wife Ellen Nolan Gard of Stoneham, MA, 3 grandchildren: Brian, Lauren, and Edward, and 4 great-grandchildren: Alexis, Owen, Lily, and Landon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward K. Gard and her brother Walter MacDonald, Jr. No Services are scheduled at this time. To share a memory of Millie or to send a condolence to the family, visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2020
