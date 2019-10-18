Boston Globe Obituaries
RUSSO, Milly (Bromberg) Of Kingston passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 94 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Sol & Stella (Potaschman) Bromberg. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Raymond Russo. Loving mother of Mark Russo & his wife Kimberly of Plympton, Ethan Russo & his wife Kay Frey of Vashon Island, WA, and Jonathan Russo of Plymouth. Cherished grandmother of Sarah Russo of Spain, Alissa Russo of Duxbury, Colin Russo of Seattle, WA and the late Amanda Russo. Dear sister of the late Helen Paley, Leon Bromberg and Lillian Rapp. Services at Congregation Beth Jacob, 8 Pleasant St., Plymouth on Sunday, October 20 at 1:00 pm. Interment to follow at Beth Jacob Section at the Vine Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ray and Milly Russo Cultural Heritage and Arts Fund, Congregation Beth Jacob, P.O. Box 3284, Plymouth, MA 02361. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 19, 2019
