MILTON E. HENDERSON M.D.

MILTON E. HENDERSON M.D. Obituary
HENDERSON, Milton E., M.D. A longtime resident of Melrose, Dr. Milton Henderson passed away on May 10, 2019, at age 91. He was a devoted husband to his beloved wife Donna Henderson (Golder), with whom he shared 65 years of marriage prior to her death in September of 2016. Milton & Donna were devoted to their children, Susan Henderson Mangubat & her husband Tony of Kona, HI, Albert G. Henderson of Melrose, MA, Christine A. W. Henderson of Salem, MA, James L. Henderson & his wife Samantha of Jackson, MI, and Elizabeth A. Henderson-Cartledge & her husband David of Malden, MA. Cherished grandfather of Eleazar and his wife Kristina, Alindrina & her husband Mike, Alexander & his wife Khuyen, Alicia and her husband Casey, Elizabeth & her wife Lais, and Milton, Luke, Cash, Sophia, Alasdair, Oliver, and David, as well as additional family members John Bok and Bunty Gujral. Services for Dr. Henderson will be held at a later date and will be announced. Gifts in Dr. Henderson's memory may be made to the Boston Symphony Orchestra, 301 Mass Ave., Boston, MA 02115. For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019
