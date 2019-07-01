Boston Globe Obituaries
MILTON E. HENDERSON M.D.

HENDERSON, Milton E. M.D. A longtime resident of Melrose, Dr. Milton Henderson passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at age 91. He was a devoted husband to his beloved wife Donna Henderson (Golder), with whom he shared 65 years of marriage prior to her death in September of 2016. Milton and Donna were devoted to their children, Susan Henderson Mangubat and her husband Tony of Kona, HI, Albert G. Henderson of Melrose, MA, Christine A.W. Henderson of Salem, MA, James L. Henderson and his wife Samantha of Jackson, MS, and Elizabeth A. Henderson-Cartledge and her husband David of Malden, MA. Cherished grandfather of Eleazar and his wife Kristina, Alindrina and her husband Mike, Alexander and his wife Khuyen, Alicia and her husband Casey, Liz and her wife Lais, and Milton, Luke, Cash, Sophia, Alasdair, Oliver, and David, as well as additional family members John Bok and Bunty Gujral. Relatives and friends will gather for a Memorial Service on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the First Baptist Church, located at 561 Main Street, Melrose, MA, to honor and remember Dr. Henderson's life. Following the service, the family will host a luncheon at the Kowloon Restaurant located at 948 Broadway (Route 1 Northbound), Saugus, MA. Gifts in Dr. Henderson's memory may be made to the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church (named after Dr. Henderson's father who was a former pastor at the church) located at 110 Academy Street, Farmington, ME 04938 and the Boston Symphony Orchestra, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Boston, MA 02115. For online tribute or directions, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019
