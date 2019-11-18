|
|
MULLER, Milton E. Sr. Age 87, of Everett. Beloved husband of the late Patricia "Patsy" (Hanneffant) Muller. Passed Friday, November 15, 2019. Loving and loyal husband, father, papa and big papa. US Navy Veteran, former Iron Worker and Electrician for the City of Everett. He is survived by his children; Patty Anne Taylor of Titusville, FL, Milton E. Muller, Jr. of Clinton, Alisa Iula & her husband Valerio of Woburn, Ellen Trigilio & Robert of Middleton & Catherine "Kitty" Muller of Revere, his 10 grandchildren, Patty, Vanessa, Steven, Lindsay, Stephanie, Brian, Joseph, Kitty, Michael & Daniel, his 7 great-grandchildren, Brandon, Logan, Jaxson, Liam, Alaina, Mason & Owen & his sisters, Virginia Brimer, Jayne Kubas & Nancy Fox, all of TN. He was the brother of the late George H. Muller, Jr. and father-in-law to Christopher Taylor of Peabody and Claudia Muller of Hudson. Milton's Visiting Hours will be held in the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte. 62), DANVERS on Wednesday, November 20th from 4 to 7 P.M., followed by his Funeral Service from 7 to 8 P.M. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden on Thursday, November 21st at 2 P.M. with a procession leaving from the Funeral Home at 1 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Milton's name to: Give Kids the World Village, 210 South Bass Road, Kissimmee, FL 34746. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com
View the online memorial for Milton E. Sr. MULLER
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 19, 2019