|
|
LOWN, Milton Of Lexington, formerly of San Antonio, TX, Nashua, NH and Bangor, ME died on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was 93 years old and was the son of the late Nison and Bella (Grossbard) Lown. Born in Utyan, Lithuania as Moshe Latz, Milton immigrated to Lewiston, ME at the age of ten. He attended Lewiston High School and served in the United States Army before attending Bowdoin College, where he studied languages. He worked for the shoe industry in Pittsfield, ME, Marlborough, MA, Hudson, NH and San Antonio, TX. His fearlessly outgoing disposition and his language background were an ideal preparation for worldwide travel, where he sourced materials for shoe manufacturing. Milton delighted in entertaining family and friends, and throughout his life he enthusiastically shared his love of music, art, travel, Yiddish, skiing, tennis, ping pong and sailing. He loved to sing, and his sweet tenor voice was instantly recognizable to all who knew him. He continued to travel, ski and study Yiddish as an octogenarian, and he enjoyed voice lessons, swimming, tennis, ping pong and energetic walks until shortly before his death. He is survived by his wife Naomi (Morris) Lown, having celebrated 62 years of marriage last June. He mourned the loss of his youngest son Aaron, and was comforted by the love of his 3 other children: Jennifer, Susannah and David; their spouses: Michael, Marc, Rebecca and Elizabeth; and his grandchildren Abram, Alisa, Isabella, Nico, Vivian and Gus. He is also survived by his brother Bernard Lown, was predeceased by his brother Harold Lown and sister Lillian (Lown) Meyers and is survived by his sister-in-law Yaffa (Eggert) Lown. In addition to his immediate family, extended family near and far were an essential part of Milton's life and a constant source of loving support. Burial will be private, with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Donations in Milton's memory can be made to the Yiddish Book Center, Amherst, MA. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020