OKUN, Milton Of Newton, entered into rest on May 4, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of Selma (Bikofsky) Okun. Devoted father of James Okun and his wife Linda, and Peter Okun and his wife Ann. Loving brother of Elaine Baldwin and her husband Joe and the late Frank Okun, Irene Glazer and Thelma Day. Cherished grandfather of Nathan and Hillary Okun, Rachel and Jeffrey Okun-Kozlowicki and Julia Okun and her husband Jesse Connell. Private graveside services are being held at the Chevra Kadusha of Boston Cemetery in Woburn. A very proud veteran of the Marine Corps during WWII serving in the South Pacific and China. A celebration of his life will be held at a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in Milton's memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at www.dana-farber.org/gift www.stanetskybrookline.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020
