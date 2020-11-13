1/1
MILTON WOLK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MILTON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOLK, Milton Milton J. Wolk of Randolph, MA, born 6/9/1932, passed away peacefully at home on 11/12/2020. Beloved husband and best friend of Arlene Wolk. Father of Ellen Wolk, Steven Wolk and Susan Wolk-Smith. Grandfather and Great grandfather extraordinaire. Proud Navy Veteran. Private funeral services Sunday due to COVID. Minyan/Shiva on Zoom; details to be announced. Donations to: Temple B'nai Shalom in Braintree, MA or OSHER Lifelong Learning Institute, at UMass, Boston. Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill, Canton, MA (781) 828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved