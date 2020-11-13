WOLK, Milton Milton J. Wolk of Randolph, MA, born 6/9/1932, passed away peacefully at home on 11/12/2020. Beloved husband and best friend of Arlene Wolk. Father of Ellen Wolk, Steven Wolk and Susan Wolk-Smith. Grandfather and Great grandfather extraordinaire. Proud Navy Veteran. Private funeral services Sunday due to COVID. Minyan/Shiva on Zoom; details to be announced. Donations to: Temple B'nai Shalom in Braintree, MA or OSHER Lifelong Learning Institute, at UMass, Boston. Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill, Canton, MA (781) 828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com