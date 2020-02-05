|
|
SCHLAFMAN, Mindy (Modiste) Of Sharon, passed away on February 5, 2020 at 65 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Edward & Alice (Appel) Modiste. Beloved wife of Herbert Schlafman. Loving mother of Benjamin Schlafman of Sharon & Jenna Nicholls and her husband Matthew of Quincy. Dear sister of Shelley Puleo and her husband Vincent of Beverly, Alex "Ricky" Modiste of Easton and Bernard "Bernie" Modiste of North Attleboro. Service at Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill, 824 Washington Street, CANTON on Sunday, February 9th at 2 pm. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. Memorial Observance to take place at her late residence immediately following the burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2020