WAITE, Minetta F. Of West Roxbury, Nov 18. Beloved wife of Edwin E. "Bud" Waite and dear mother of Beverly W. Greenberg of Watertown, Douglas E. Waite, and his wife Anita, of Walpole, and Arthur W. Waite, and his wife Mary, of Dedham. Proud grandmother of Allison L. and Alexander L. Greenberg. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Annie and Millicent Forward, and Alma Derry. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service Monday at 2 pm at the Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery, Baker St., West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stratford Street United Church, 77 Stratford St., West Roxbury, MA 02132 would be appreciated.