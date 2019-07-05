LEWIS, Minnette (Berkovitz) Weinberger Passed away on July 4 at the age of 98 in Lantana, Florida, as a resident of Vi at Lakeside Village. She leaves sons, David and his wife Diane (Katseff) Weinberger of Framingham, MA, and Marc and his wife Sharon (Stein) Weinberger of Florence, MA; as well as four grandchildren, Gary and wife Dara, Cheryl and husband Brian Betterton, Michelle and husband Anders Klein, and Daniel and wife Meghan Weinberger; and six great-grandchildren, Lexi, Nathalie, Sarah, Hannah, Graham, and Samuel. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Naomi Dephoure Lefkowitz and Jan Marcus. Her husband of 49 years, Lawrence Weinberger, passed away in 1991, her second husband of 11 years, George Lewis, passed away in 2003, and her partner of 12 years, Joseph Goldberg, passed away in 2018. Minnette grew up in Medway, MA, the youngest daughter of Robert and Helen (Gordon) Berkovitz. A graduate of Waltham High School in 1939, she married Larry in 1941 and lived in Brookline, MA. In 1958, Minnette and Larry moved to Framingham, MA until retiring to Lake Worth, FL in 1981. In Framingham, Minnette worked for Bestpak and then in the Zayre Corporation home offices for over twenty years. She was a member of Temple Beth Shalom of Framingham and a life member of Hadassah. In retirement, Minnette remained active in NEMAT. Minnette was beloved and admired by her family and a friend to many across her long life. She enjoyed singing in the Vi Lake Side Village chorus, assisting in oneg shabbat, socializing, and dancing as much and as fast as her health allowed. She will be deeply missed. A graveside service for Minnette will be held on Sunday, July 7, at 10:45AM, at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA. No flowers please. Donations to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 6, 2019