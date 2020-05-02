|
DALEY, Miriam A. (Millen) Of Arlington, died peacefully surrounded by her family on May 1, 2020 after a long illness. Miriam is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years Thomas J. Daley, her son Thomas J. Daley, Jr., her daughters Miriam Sullivan and her husband David, Melissa Bassett and her spouse Mark Beliveau and her son Kevin Daley. She is also survived by her grandchildren who were the light of her life, Devlin, Brian, Chip and Stephen. She is also survived by her sister Janet Westerling of Virginia and her brother Francis (Frank) Millen and his wife Gina of Georgia. Miriam dedicated most of her life to service, specifically to the Disabled American Veterans, volunteering for over 40 years at the Bedford VA, where she was recognized by the VA Voluntary Service National Advisory Committee as their female volunteer of the year in 2013. Miriam graduated from Cambridge High and Latin and loved to tell people she had a PhD in life. She was the family entrepreneur, having run Daley's Daycare for over 20 years. A Celebration of her Life will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pan Mass Challenge profile.pmc.org/CD0237 or the Arlington Boys and Girls Club, 60 Pond Lane, Arlington, MA. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020