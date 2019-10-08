Boston Globe Obituaries
|
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
127 Summer St.
Lynnfield , MA
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
127 Summer St.
Lynnfield , MA
View Map
MIRIAM ANN (SARGENT) SHAFNER

MIRIAM ANN (SARGENT) SHAFNER Obituary
SHAFNER, Miriam Ann (Sargent) Of Lynnfield, Oct 6. Beloved wife of Richard J. Shafner. Loving mother of Christine Shafner & husband Robert Johnson of Mercer Island, WA, Scott Shafner & wife Julie of Gig Harbor, WA, and Deborah Biggar & husband Lee of Lynnfield. Cherished grandmother of Cyrena & Theadora Johnson, Chloe & Sophie Shafner, and Jonathan, William, & Eleanor Shafner Biggar. Sister of Barbara Stevens of PA & the late Paul Sargent. Aunt of Mike Stevens & wife Kristy (their children Emily & Amanda), and Lisa Marano & husband Christopher (their daughter Samantha). A Funeral Service & celebration of life will be held in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 127 Summer St., Lynnfield, on Friday, Oct 18, at 10am. Interment to follow at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Visitation for relatives and friends in the church's Great Room on Thursday, Oct 17, from 6-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Miriam's name may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For obit/guestbook,

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
