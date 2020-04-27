Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for MIRIAM FRANKEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MIRIAM B. "MIMI" (ISGUR) FRANKEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MIRIAM B. "MIMI" (ISGUR) FRANKEL Obituary
FRANKEL, Miriam B. "Mimi" (Isgur) Age 81 of Medford, died on Friday, April 24, 2020 after a courageous battle. Born in Boston to loving parents, the late Rose (Blotcher) & Louis Isgur and was raised in Mattapan. She was a longtime resident of Medford. For 60 years, Mimi was the beloved wife of Dr. Robert Frankel. She was the loving and devoted mother of Leslie Frankel and Steven Frankel & his wife Beth. Grandmother of Linley and Jillian Frankel. Dear sister of George Isgur & his wife Diane and late Frances (Isgur) Feiger. Sister-in-law of Lois (Frankel) Parsons & her husband Gary, the late Eileen (Bender) Isgur and Irving Feiger. She will be missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. Mimi's family extends a heartfelt "Thank You" to her entire care team for everything they had done for her. Services were private due to social gathering restrictions. A celebration of Mimi's life will be held at a later date. Donations in Mimi's memory may be made to either the , PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090 or MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MIRIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -