FRANKEL, Miriam B. "Mimi" (Isgur) Age 81 of Medford, died on Friday, April 24, 2020 after a courageous battle. Born in Boston to loving parents, the late Rose (Blotcher) & Louis Isgur and was raised in Mattapan. She was a longtime resident of Medford. For 60 years, Mimi was the beloved wife of Dr. Robert Frankel. She was the loving and devoted mother of Leslie Frankel and Steven Frankel & his wife Beth. Grandmother of Linley and Jillian Frankel. Dear sister of George Isgur & his wife Diane and late Frances (Isgur) Feiger. Sister-in-law of Lois (Frankel) Parsons & her husband Gary, the late Eileen (Bender) Isgur and Irving Feiger. She will be missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. Mimi's family extends a heartfelt "Thank You" to her entire care team for everything they had done for her. Services were private due to social gathering restrictions. A celebration of Mimi's life will be held at a later date. Donations in Mimi's memory may be made to either the , PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090 or MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020