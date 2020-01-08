|
BALAGTAS, Miriam E. (Sheehan) Of Mission Hill, passed away on January 6, 2020. Devoted mother of Marsha Sortino, Frank N. Balagtas, both of Mission Hill, Vanessa Podgorski of IL, Yvonne Haxton of HI, and the late Alexis Balagtas. Stepmother of Sonny Balagtas and Susan Francisco both of FL. Loving grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 5. Sister of the late Sr. Leonie Sheehan S.S.N.D., and Cornelius "Neil" Sheehan. Longtime faithful parishioner of Mission Church. A Visitation will be held in the Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Mission Church, on Tuesday, January 14th, from 9-10am, followed by a Funeral Mass beginning at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission Church, 1545 Tremont St., Boston, MA 02120. For online guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020