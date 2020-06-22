Home

MIRIAM (MATHEWS) FAWCETT

MIRIAM (MATHEWS) FAWCETT Obituary
FAWCETT, Miriam, (Mathews) Of Medfield, MA, passed away quietly in her home on June 12, 2020. Beloved wife of 66 years to John W. Fawcett, Jr. Devoted mother to John, Linda, Julie, and Tom; and loving grandmother to Matthew, Michael, Zachariah and Christina. Sister to 11 siblings, Miriam was born in Hemingway, SC, to Earl and Miriam Grace (Hill) Matthews on January 17, 1931. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, Inc., 1359 Broadway RM 1509, NY, NY 10018-7867. See robertsmitchellcaruso.com for additional information. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2020
