MIRIAM FREEDMAN Obituary
FREEDMAN, Miriam Of Newton, passed away Oct 6, 2019, age 91. Elementary school teacher and watercolor artist. Beloved wife of the late Nathan Freedman for 56 years. Devoted mother of Joel Freedman and his wife Ann Risso of Lincoln, Daniel Freedman of Boston, and Dina Freedman of Wellesley. Loving bubbe of Isabel Freedman and David Freedman. Private service will be held at Lindwood Memorial Park, Randolph. Shiva will be observed at the home of Joel and Ann on Saturday, October 12th, from 2:00 to 5:00. Donations in Miriam's memory may be made to The Sharing Foundation (sharingfoundation.org) or the Cape Cod Art Center (capecodartcenter.org). Arrangements at www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 7, 2019
