Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for MIRIAM BLOOMFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MIRIAM G. (GOLDEN) BLOOMFIELD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MIRIAM G. (GOLDEN) BLOOMFIELD Obituary
BLOOMFIELD, Miriam G. (Golden) Age 90, of Acton, formerly of Delray Beach, FL & Chestnut Hill, on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Isreal "Irving" Bloomfield. Predeceased by her loving children, Martin Alan Bloomfield, and Linda Ann Bloomfield. Loving mother of Jeffrey Bloomfield & his wife Nicole P. Bloomfield, of Carlisle, MA. Cherished grandmother of Ian, Charles, and James Bloomfield. Adoring sister of Hadassah Mendelsohn of Framingham, predeceased by brother, Melvin Golden, formerly of Lubbock, TX and loving aunt of Michael Mendelsohn of Boston and Sharon Freedman of Holliston. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 N. Main St., #104, Natick, MA 01760, www.cff.org/Mass-RI/ Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe from July 6 to July 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MIRIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -