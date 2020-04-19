|
SCHAFFEL, Miriam Glassner Age 95, of Lincoln, MA, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA. April 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edgar L. Schaffel and sister of the late Leonard E. Glassner. Loving mother of Margie Schaffel and husband Peter Belson of Brookline, MA and Jane Pace and husband Jack Pace of Danvers, MA. Also survived by her grandson, Aaron Belson and his wife, Ashley Delehunt of Durango, CO, and her granddaughter, Hannah Belson of Great Barrington, MA. Memorial Service will be held in Pittsburgh, PA at a later date. The family requests memorials be sent to the MA COVID-19 Relief Fund, care of Foundation for Business Equity, 265 Franklin Street, Box 304, Boston, MA 02110 or make an online donation at www.macovid19relieffund.org/ or to the COVID-19 Relief Fund of The Pittsburgh Foundation at pittsburghfoundation.org/emergency-fund-release or to The Pittsburgh Foundation, Five PPG Place, Suite 250, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Contributions may also be made to Community Access to the Arts, 420 Stockbridge Road, Suite 2, Great Barrington, MA 01230 or visit www.cataarts.org To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020