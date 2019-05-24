MODISTE, Miriam "Mikki" I. (Cohen) Miriam "Mikki" I. (Cohen) Modiste, of Canton, MA entered into rest on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Jack Modiste and the late Robert DiVittorio. Dear daughter of the late Israel and Celia (Weinberg) Cohen. Devoted mother of Jacqueline Modiste and her husband Dan McLoughlin. Loving sister to the late Terry Cohen and his wife Barbara, Dorothy Furman and her late husband George, Harriet Bayard and her late husband David, and Gloria Shainis and her late husband Joseph. Cherished grandmother of Jacob, Lauren, and Gabrielle McLoughlin. Funeral services will be at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Tuesday, May 28th at 1PM, with burial to follow at B'Nai Brith Cemetery, Peabody, MA. Memorial observance will be at the home of Jackie and Dan following burial on Tuesday from 6-9PM and on Wednesday from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Ahavath Torah Congregation, 1179 Central Street, Stoughton, MA 02072. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019