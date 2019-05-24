Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 821-4600
Resources
More Obituaries for MIRIAM MODISTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MIRIAM I. "MIKKI" (COHEN) MODISTE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MIRIAM I. "MIKKI" (COHEN) MODISTE Obituary
MODISTE, Miriam "Mikki" I. (Cohen) Miriam "Mikki" I. (Cohen) Modiste, of Canton, MA entered into rest on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Jack Modiste and the late Robert DiVittorio. Dear daughter of the late Israel and Celia (Weinberg) Cohen. Devoted mother of Jacqueline Modiste and her husband Dan McLoughlin. Loving sister to the late Terry Cohen and his wife Barbara, Dorothy Furman and her late husband George, Harriet Bayard and her late husband David, and Gloria Shainis and her late husband Joseph. Cherished grandmother of Jacob, Lauren, and Gabrielle McLoughlin. Funeral services will be at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Tuesday, May 28th at 1PM, with burial to follow at B'Nai Brith Cemetery, Peabody, MA. Memorial observance will be at the home of Jackie and Dan following burial on Tuesday from 6-9PM and on Wednesday from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Ahavath Torah Congregation, 1179 Central Street, Stoughton, MA 02072. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
Download Now