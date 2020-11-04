1/1
MIRIAM J. CALNAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MIRIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CALNAN, Miriam J. Of Quincy, died October 30, 2020.

Miriam was born in Boston, MA, the youngest of four children. She and her twin sister Mariam were born just 15 minutes apart. Miriam and her sister trained at Boston City Hospital in the Sisters of Mercy Nursing program. Miriam served 21 years in the Navy. During her career, she reached the rank of Lieutenant Commander. She was transferred every 2 years. She was stationed in Japan, during the Vietnam conflict. She was stationed at Quantico during the "Bay of Pigs" invasion in Cuba. She served in Italy, and in the United States, as well. After her service with the Navy, she continued working as a Nurse with her brother, Dr. Arthur Calnan.

She was able to travel while in the Navy and into her retirement, seeing much of the world: Greece, China, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and England, just to name a few. She is very proud of her Irish and Scottish heritage.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Augustine F. and Mary E. Calnan, her brother Dr. Arthur Calnan and his wife Jeanne Calnan, her sister Marian Pryor, her cousin James Eagan and nieces Barbara Forsell and Carolyn Smith.

She is survived by her brother Donald and Margaret Calnan. She is survived by her nieces and nephews whom she loved as much as they loved her. Eileen and Don Pierson, Kathleen Calnan, Diane Robinson and Steve, Sandra and Bill Dillon, Maryellen and Bruce Hulwick, Jeffrey and Jo Calnan, Lavon and Mark Silhavy, Douglas and Carolyn Calnan, Brenda and Joe Farkas, Roberta Davis, John and Nancy Pryor, David and Aylene Calnan and Rob Pryor and Steve. There are many great-nieces and nephews and many great-great-nieces and nephews who knew and loved her, as well.

Miriam's beautiful smile and laugh will be missed by all of her friends and family.

Thanks to Cherry Hill Haven in Traverse City, MI, who helped the family care for her. Thank you to Kalkaska Funeral Home in their assistance to returning her home and Keohane Funeral and Cremation Service in QUINCY, MA. Private Services will be held by family. Please see www.Keohane.com for online condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved