NEIPRIS, Miriam (Kerstein) Of Canton, formerly of Sharon passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 97 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Paul & Anna (Vivat) Kerstein who were founding members of Temple Israel of Sharon. For over 60 years she was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Neipris. Loving mother of Jeffrey of NYC, Alan and his wife Pam of Key West Florida, Steven and his wife Heidi of Wrentham. Cherished grandmother of Alison, Jonathan, Brandon and the twins Vienna and Brady, and great-grandmother to Jameson and Jackson. Dear sister of the late Albert Kerstein, Gerald Kerstein and Richard Kerstein. Miriam and Joe were active members of Temple Israel of Sharon and Miriam served as President of the Sisterhood. She was an energetic volunteer in a number of worthy causes, including transcribing books into braille. She eventually turned a volunteer job counseling young women at the CrittentonHastings House into a paid position, a job that would normally require a college degree, something of which she was justifiably proud. Miriam was a loyal and devoted friend to many, an enthusiastic bridge player, intrepid crossword puzzle doer, and skilled hooker of rugs. She jogged and attended aerobics classes well into her 80's, and despite her increasing dementia, she retained a love of music until the end of her long, full life. Graveside Services at Sharon Memorial Park on Sunday, September 29 at 10:45 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019