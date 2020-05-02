|
KNIGHT, Miriam P. Of Reading, April 29, 2020. Sister of the late Raymond M. Knight, Jr. Loving aunt of Robert F. Knight and his wife Diane of Canton, Katherine Sullivan (deceased) and her husband William Sullivan of Natick and Linda Sherman and her husband David Sherman of Northborough. Loving grandaunt of Robert Knight, II and Christopher Sullivan. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Miriam's memory to the Old South United Methodist Church, 6 Salem St., Reading, MA 01867. For online condolences, visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, READING.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020