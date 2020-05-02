Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
For more information about
MIRIAM KNIGHT
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for MIRIAM KNIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MIRIAM P. KNIGHT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MIRIAM P. KNIGHT Obituary
KNIGHT, Miriam P. Of Reading, April 29, 2020. Sister of the late Raymond M. Knight, Jr. Loving aunt of Robert F. Knight and his wife Diane of Canton, Katherine Sullivan (deceased) and her husband William Sullivan of Natick and Linda Sherman and her husband David Sherman of Northborough. Loving grandaunt of Robert Knight, II and Christopher Sullivan. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Miriam's memory to the Old South United Methodist Church, 6 Salem St., Reading, MA 01867. For online condolences, visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, READING.

View the online memorial for Miriam P. KNIGHT
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MIRIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -