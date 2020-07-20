|
SHAPIRO, Miriam, R (Newman) Age 91 of Sharon and Yarmouthport, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Benjamin and Anna (Volpert) Newman. Beloved wife of her late husband Allen S. Shapiro. Loving mother of Elliot Shapiro & his wife Anna of Brockton, Carol Shapiro of Springfield and Jim Shapiro & his wife Meira of Baltimore, MD. Cherished grandmother of Julie, Daniel, Ruby, Beatrice, Alice and Nathaniel. Dear sister of Stephen Newman & his wife Pamela and the late Edward Newman. Sister-in-law of the late Fran Gordon & her late husband Paul, and Barbara Weinberg and her late husband David. Miriam grew up in Winthrop and Roxbury. She spent many summers in Lake Placid, NY. She attended Boston University where she met her husband Allen Shapiro. They lived in West Newton for 60 years. Miriam received her Master's Degree from Boston University in Library Science and had been a school librarian at Chenery Middle School in Belmont. She was an avid reader, and truly enjoyed her weekly New Yorker magazine and daily Boston Globe, in addition to the several books she would also read. She loved to travel with her husband Allen. Enjoying many summers on Cape Cod, she spent her final days at her home in Yarmouthport. A private funeral service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm. A memorial service will take place at a later date, when all can be together to celebrate and honor Miriam's life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472, , P.O Box 109, Framingham, MA 01701 or the , 29 Crafts St., Newton, MA 02459. Schlossberg Chapel on the Hill "Family Owned" 781.828.6990 SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020