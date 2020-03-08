|
ROSENFIELD, Miriam Of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Brookline and Hull. Entered into rest on Friday, March 6 at the age of 103. Daughter of the late Nathan and Ethel Raskind, beloved wife of the late Max Michael Rosenfield. Devoted and loving mother of Alan and Marjorie of Peabody, Cheryl of Orlando, FL, and the late Donald and his surviving wife, Nancy, of Lexington. Cherished and adored grandmother of Jennifer, Todd and Runa, and Adam and great-grandmother of Natalia and Max. Sister of Dorothy, Shepard, and the late Bernard. Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, March 11 at 12:15pm, at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens, Boynton Beach, FL. Shiva will be private. An elegant and caring woman who was loved by all. Donations in her memory may be made to The Jewish Pavilion, 421 Montgomery Drive #131, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 9, 2020