HAMDEED, Mitchell C. "Mitch" October 14, 1947 - June 8, 2020 Age 72, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his beloved family. He was the first of eight children born to Frances Hazel (Parker) and Unwor Abdul Hamdeed in Boston, MA. He graduated from South Boston High in June 1966, immediately joined the USAF effective August 1, 1966 and married Patricia Wingert on November 13, 1967 in Chino, CA. They had one son born in 1968. Mitch's military career in Security Police and Law Enforcement was remarkable; SMSgt, USAF, Retired. He earned The Bronze Star Medal, with Valor, for heroism at Binh Thuy Air Base, Republic of Vietnam on September 29, 1968. He graduated from Troy State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice on June 13, 1986. After the military, Mitch worked for American Protective Services, Inc. from March 1984 - August 1998 and Advantage Security, Inc. from July 1999 - February 2018. During this span, he married Summer Shaffer on October 27, 1990 in Pasadena, CA and raised four children in Colorado Springs, CO. Mitch was preceded in death by his parents, former spouse and several uncles and aunts. He leaves behind wife Summer; sons, Eric (Leslie), Everett (Basia), Elliott (Erin), Elijah and daughter Annena; two grandchildren, Melanie Cammarata and Reggie Hamdeed; six sisters, Laura Lennon, Linda (Ed) Nastar, Rosemary (Brian) Mulhern, Diane (Jim) Sheehy, Kathy (Jack) Theobald, June Hamdeed and brother Ralph (Sylvia) Hamdeed; father-in-law Roy E. Shaffer; sister-in-law Dawn Sloan; brothers-in-law, Roy (Shirley) Shaffer, Jr., Ron (Debbie) Shaffer, Roman (Hiroko) Shaffer; four great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. Growing up he was affectionately called "Butch" by his beloved mother and siblings. Mitch enjoyed movies, technology, photography, gardening, was the kids' homework/school project parent and the family chef, had a great sense of humor and could troll with the best of intentions. He made a positive, commanding and lasting impression upon everyone he met. Mitch will forever be remembered as a man who believed in God, Family and Country. Mitch's legacy is his family. Visiting Hours: Tuesday, 23 June 2020, 0900-1430. Mountain View Mortuary, 719-590-8922; www.dignitymemorial.com. See website for Live Streaming. Interment at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, Colorado Springs, CO.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020