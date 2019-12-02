|
O'BRIEN, Moira A. (Dowling) Age 54, of Bridgewater, MA, died peacefully on November 27, 2019, while surrounded by her family, after a long and courageous battle with colon cancer. Moira grew up in Readville, MA, and was the loving daughter of the late Francis J. Dowling and Eleanor J. (Noonan) Dowling of Readville. Moira was the loving wife of Kevin F. O'Brien of Bridgewater and devoted mother to her twin sons, Patrick and Brendan O'Brien. Loving sister of John (Jack) J. Dowling and his wife Roberta of Bridgewater; James F. and his wife Catherine of Franklin, MA; Anthony G. Dowling and his wife Janet of Readville. Moira is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
She was a proud graduate of St. Clare High School, Class of 1983, Boston Business School, Class of 1985, and received her Undergraduate Degree from Bridgewater State University in 2012. Moira and Kevin married on Sept. 20, 1992, and after living briefly in Dedham, moved to Bridgewater where they raised their twin boys. Moira was a dedicated and loving homemaker, and active in many local organizations. Moira was devoted to Kevin and her boys, Patrick and Brendan. She loved the beach, particularly in Hull, MA, and loved to travel, cook and spend time with her family, including her dog Rowland. She worked for many years for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in the Office of Administration and Finance until 2001. She also worked for Bridgewater State University for the last 12 years, previously with the Department of Criminal Justice and most recently for the BSU Office of the Provost as a Governance Coordinator. She touched many lives throughout her BSU career with her dedication, kindness and generous spirit. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 5th, in St. Ann's Church, 660 N. Main St., Raynham, MA, at 10 AM. Visitation will be in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street Bridgewater on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4 PM to 8 PM. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, HYDE PARK, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute www.dana-farber.org Please direct any donations to the Gastrointestinal/Colon Cancer area. For online guestbook, www.ccgfuneralhome.com Prophett-Chapman
Cole & Gleason
508-697-4332
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019