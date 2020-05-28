|
McLEAN, Molly C. Of Newton, MA died May 26, 2020 after a long battle with addiction. She was 25 years old. Molly leaves behind her precious daughter, Rylie, her parents Mary and John, and her sisters Meghan and Katie. She also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Theresa and Peter Grealy of Duxbury, MA, Marjorie and Walter McLean of Newton, MA, her godmother Judith Silva, her loving uncle Jay Davies, and her favorite aunt, Mame McLean. Molly's childhood was filled with full face smiles, constant laughter, and many dips in Hampton and Duxbury beach. She cherished walks to the corner store to grab a morning donut with her Grampa McLean, and the $5 bill her Nana McLean slipped her for an afternoon at the arcade. She would have never left the water with her Nana Grealy if she didn't have to. She danced and sang the days away with her Papa Grealy. It is hard to think of a time she didn't have a microphone in her hand belting out a Britney Spears song. As she got older, her theatrical nature followed her. She was witty. She was funny. She was always laughing. She was the hair and make-up professional of the family, and she was not afraid to let you know if your outfit "had issues". She loved an illegal window tinting, and riding low in her car. She loved Justin Bieber and Luke Combs. But mostly she loved her daughter. Rylie is Molly's spitting image. She never stops talking. She refuses to wear anything that is not a Disney princess dress. She makes us laugh so hard. She absolutely loves being in the water, but only with matching sunglasses and sandals. We feel so lucky to have a piece of Molly still with us. They say it takes a village, and we know that Rylie is surrounded by one. Molly struggled for many years. She fought addiction over and over, and never gave up. She was strong willed and determined. She ultimately became clean for the final time at Harmony Hills, and this lasted an amazing and life changing 20 months. We could not be more thankful. She was proud to be part of her AA groups, and her home groups, specifically Bennington House, The Savin Hill Group and Fresh Start. We are so grateful to her wonderful friends that supported her. She cherished each of you so much. In lieu of flowers, Molly's family asks that you hug your kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews a little tighter. The family will be holding an outdoor visitation event from 2-6pm on Sunday, May 31st at Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington St., Newton, MA. Masks and social distancing are required. Please bring a pen if you wish to sign the guestbook. We completely understand those who would not feel comfortable attending given the COVID-19 pandemic we currently face. We thank you all for your outreach, thoughts, and prayers now and throughout Molly's battle. Beyond darkness and pain, there is light and joy. Lastly, May is Mental Health Awareness Month. If you are struggling, there is help for you. There is always an ear to listen, a shoulder to lean on, and a hand to hold. Celebrate small victories. And most importantly, just keep going. Please don't stop attending your meetings or whatever it is that works for you. Mol – It wasn't easy and you weren't perfect. But, damn, did you give it hell. We love you to the moon and back. Burke & Blackington BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2020