MOLLY E. (LATHROP) CONNOR

MOLLY E. (LATHROP) CONNOR Obituary
CONNOR, Molly E. (Lathrop) Of Wilmington and formerly of Bedford, died suddenly on February 23, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Mark W. Connor, her mother Lee Lathrop and Vivian Chopelas of Bedford, her father, John Lathrop, III and his wife Kate of Barre, MA, her brothers, Marcus Lathrop and Jeff, Rob and Chris Condon, all of NH and one aunt, Dara Karas of CT. Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD on Thursday, February 27, from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Friday, February 28, at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. For obituary, visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Molly E. (Lathrop) CONNOR
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -