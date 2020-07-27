|
|
WILLIAMS, Molly M. Age 40, of Newton, on July 24, 2020. Beloved wife of David Cohen. Adoring mother of Benjamin Cohen. Cherished daughter of Lucy Williams and her partner Stan Rauch. Loving sister of Michael Williams. Affectionate caregiver of Eunice. Preceded in death by her father, Jonathan Williams. Molly cared deeply about everyone she knew. With generosity, humor, and the largest of hearts, she made family and friends from all parts of her life feel special. She never failed to remember a birthday or special moment, often showing up with cupcakes in hand. Molly's family and friends could feel her love from near and far. Molly was born in Brookline. She attended Pierce Elementary School from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, and then Brookline High School. She spent many happy summers as a camper at Tripp Lake in Poland Springs, ME. In college, she graduated from Cornell University with a BA in Sociology. She was an important part of her cooperative living community at 660 Stewart, and brought so much laughter, friendship, and a love of baking apple pie to her shared coop home. She found a love of teaching and completed her dual Masters degree at Bank Street College of Education in Special/General Education in 2007. Molly was a teacher for many years, working her first job at Churchill School for children with special needs, then as a kindergarten teacher in Chinatown in the New York City public schools for two years and most recently at the Cabot Elementary School in Newton, where she was a beloved first grade teacher for 11 years. She gave of herself in school just as she did at home— with attentive devotion, kindness, and love. Year after year, she dedicated herself fully to each child's educational advancement and emotional well-being. Molly loved dancing with friends, reading books, watching films and cuddling with her husband, Dave. She was a devoted, warm, and attuned mother to her 3-year-old son. She loved playing and reading with Ben. Molly also had very close, best friends who remember her as a loyal, passionate, hilarious and caring friend. Molly had an amazing memory for details about people, a quirky, one-of-a-kind sense of humor, funny abbreviations and expressions (Molly-isms), and a devotion to sending homemade cards. Her open, nonjudgmental stance, genuine care and intimacy in her relationships and friendships made those who knew her feel deeply loved, deeply seen, and deeply attended to by Molly. Molly's time was too short, but it was time spent loving generously, and her impact will live on through all those she enriched. Molly made those around her feel uniquely and profoundly loved, a gift that is held and cherished by her loved ones. A family service will be held privately on the morning of Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A Zoom memorial observance will follow for friends and family Wednesday, July 29th from 2pm-4pm EST. Contact family for details. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Raising a Reader at www.raisingareaderma.org and to the education fund for Ben in honor of Molly at www.gofundme.com/f/education-fund-for-ben-cohen Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2020