KOMARI, Mona A. (Chamoun) Of Westborough, formerly of Canton, July 21, 2019. Dear devoted wife of the late Adib Komari. Loving mother of Lily Komry and her husband Victor of Canton, Hala Chamoun and her husband Antoine of Grafton, Rima Mallouh and her husband Joseph of Hopkinton, Tony Komari and his wife Suzanne of RI, Maroun Komari and his wife Hillary of Franklin and John Komari and his wife Christine of Westborough. Beloved grandmother "Tata" of 15 grandchildren and cherished great-grandmother "Big Tata" of 3 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Joseph Shamoon of Westwood, Jannette Zaatar of Lebanon and the late George Chamoun and Rose Nackley. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew's Syriac Orthodox Church, 149 Park St., West Roxbury. Visiting Hours Tuesday, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mona's memory may be made to the Church. Interment St. Luke's Cemetery in Westborough. Guestbook and other information at KfouryFuneral.com. Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600 Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2019