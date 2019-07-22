Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's Syriac Orthodox Church
149 Park St.
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MONA KOMARI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MONA A. (CHAMOUN) KOMARI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MONA A. (CHAMOUN) KOMARI Obituary
KOMARI, Mona A. (Chamoun) Of Westborough, formerly of Canton, July 21, 2019. Dear devoted wife of the late Adib Komari. Loving mother of Lily Komry and her husband Victor of Canton, Hala Chamoun and her husband Antoine of Grafton, Rima Mallouh and her husband Joseph of Hopkinton, Tony Komari and his wife Suzanne of RI, Maroun Komari and his wife Hillary of Franklin and John Komari and his wife Christine of Westborough. Beloved grandmother "Tata" of 15 grandchildren and cherished great-grandmother "Big Tata" of 3 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Joseph Shamoon of Westwood, Jannette Zaatar of Lebanon and the late George Chamoun and Rose Nackley. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Matthew's Syriac Orthodox Church, 149 Park St., West Roxbury. Visiting Hours Tuesday, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mona's memory may be made to the Church. Interment St. Luke's Cemetery in Westborough. Guestbook and other information at KfouryFuneral.com. Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now