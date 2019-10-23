|
HARRINGTON, Mona Of Cambridge, October 19, 2019, after a long illness. Wife of the late Paul Gagnon. Mother of Ben Gagnon of Cambridge, Thomas Gagnon of Jamaica Plain, Eliza Gagnon and her partner Mark Morelli of Chelsea. Sister of Susan Smith and her husband Dana Smith of Goshen, MA. Aunt of Johannah Roberts, Evan Smith, Jamie Smith, Molly Smith, Heidi Hatke and the late Elisha Fisk. Born in Lowell and raised in Graniteville, MA, Mona graduated first in her class from UMass Amherst, and went on to earn both a law degree and doctorate from Harvard University. As a lawyer, professor, and writer, she was an inspiration to colleagues, friends, family, students and readers. In 2008, she was honored by the Mass Women's Political Caucus as a leader and role model committed to the political, economic and social advancement of women. An avid Red Sox fan and lifelong news junkie, she enjoyed baseball, newspapers, black coffee and visits from family and friends (and dogs) until the end of her life. Visiting Hours Sunday 3-6pm, in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, MA. Graveside Service on Monday at 11am at Saint Catherine of Alexandria Cemetery, Westford, MA. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mona's memory to Rosie's Place, Elizabeth Stone House, or RAICES. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 25, 2019