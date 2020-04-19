|
SACKS, Mona (Churnick) Of Newton Center, at age 92, due to complications from COVID-19. Beloved wife of the late Burton P. Sacks. Devoted partner later in life of the late Kurt Farber. Loving sister of the late Norman Churnick. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Stephanie Sacks and Warren Cohen of New York, NY, Steven Sacks and Pamela Battin-Sacks of Portsmouth, NH, Barbara Sacks and Greg Deszo of Leominster, MA, and Stacey Sacks and David Dagg of Newton, MA. Adored grandmother of Rachel Sacks, Julia Cohen, Jessica and Allison Dagg. Mona's generosity, positive attitude and devotion to her family inspired all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Graveside Service will be private. If desired, in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Mona's memory to Triangle, Inc. www.triangle-inc.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 20, 2020