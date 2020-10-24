1/1
MONA (MERIGIAN) TALANIAN
TALANIAN, Mona (Merigian) A 50+ year resident of Lexington and Centerville, passed away on October 22, 2020. Mona was the beloved wife of 40 years to the late Roy Talanian. She was predeceased by her parents Nishan and Anne Merigian and her brother Robert Merigian of Wilbraham. Mona graduated from the High School of Commerce in Springfield in 1963 and Bay Path University in Longmeadow in 1965.

Mona leaves behind her dearly loved daughters, Lori of Lexington, and Kristin and her husband Joe Palomba of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. One of her happiest and greatest roles was as loving grandmother to Julia and Joey Palomba.

She was a 43 year employee of W.R.Grace & Co./GCP/Henkel Corporation in Cambridge.

Visiting hours will be held at Saint Stephen's Armenian Apostolic Church on Tuesday, Oct. 27th from 10:30 - 12:00 noon. Immediately followed by a funeral service at Saint Stephen's Armenian Apostolic Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown at 12:00. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Federal and State safety guidelines governing Covid - 19 will be followed. Social distancing and facemasks will be required for everyone's safety. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mona's memory may be made to Saint Stephen's Armenian Apostolic Church. Interment at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge.

For those unable to attend, the funeral services will be live streamed on facebook.com/soorpstepanos.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Saint Stephen's Armenian Apostolic Church
OCT
27
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Saint Stephen's Armenian Apostolic Church
