McINTYRE, Monica A. (Flatley) Of Brooksby Village in Peabody, also of Cataumet and formerly of Malden, on June 30, 2019, at 82. Daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret Flatley of County Mayo, Ireland, and born in Brookline, she was a devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. Married for 52 years to the love of her life, the late Dr. James P. McIntyre of Boston College, she was the beloved mother of Mary and Christopher Giuliana of Reading; Peter McIntyre and the late Lazaro Wossaert of Miami, FL; James and Michelle McIntyre of Knoxville, TN; Ann and William Herzog of Wakefield; Kara and Ed Hardiman of Danvers; and David and Judy McIntyre of Franklin. Adored Grami of Michael, Sarah, and Kate Giuliana; James and Ryan McIntyre; Caroline, Yana, McKayla, and William Herzog; Eddie, Matt, Julia, and Owen Hardiman; and Patrick, Monica, and Timothy McIntyre. Cherished sister of William and Louise Flatley; Paul and Joan Flatley; Ellen Corey; Sister Mary Flatley RSM; Catherine Peters; the Reverend Brian Flatley; Kevin and Cheri Flatley; and Ginny Butler. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Barbara and her husband, John Sullivan; Mary Jackman Flatley; and Dottie Flatley; and brother-in-law, Niles Schlegel. Predeceased by brothers, Fran and his wife, Paula; Jim; Tom; sister, Peggy and her husband, Dr. Frank Pomer; sisters-in-law, Marie Schlegel, Anne Leahy and her husband, Mike; and brothers-in law, Dr. Joseph Corey and Bill Peters. She was loving aunt to 70 nieces and nephews and their families. She leaves many dear friends and her love and laughter will be forever missed. Visiting Hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, at C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., DANVERS. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Ignatius Church, 28 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill, at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 6. Interment will be in Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the James and Monica McIntyre Memorial Scholarship at Boston College, ww.bc.edu/give C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors 28 Elm Street, Danvers 978-777-7900 LyonsFuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019