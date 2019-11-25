|
BELL, Monica (Schebera) Age 86, of Charlton, MA, more recently of West Newbury, MA and formerly of Belmont, MA, passed quietly with the loving support of her family, on Thursday evening, November 21, 2019, at the Overlook Masonic Home in Charlton, where she had been a resident for the past three years. She was the wife of the late John M. Bell of West Newbury, MA, Belmont, MA and Saco, ME. Born in New York City in the borough of Queens, on May 9, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Mary (Boylan) Schebera and was a graduate of the St. Mary Gate of Heaven High School. For many years, Monica was a secretary at the Arthur D. Little Co., in Cambridge, and later on at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) Graduate School of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering. Monica leaves behind her two sons, Andrew Bell and wife Doreen of Rutland and John M. Bell, Jr. and wife Carol of Newburyport; daughter, Laura Bell of Auburn, AL; two grandsons, Aidan Bell and Joseph Katz, two brothers, Al and Richard Schebera, both of St. Louis, MO, along with several generations of nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends. Monica was also the sister of the late Barbara Coccia of Long Island, NY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Spring of 2020. Donations in her memory can be made to the Overlook Masonic Health Center, 88 Masonic Home Road, Charlton, MA 01507. Arrangements are by Elliott, Woodworth & Rogers Family Funeral Home, 35 Green Street, NEWBURYPORT.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019