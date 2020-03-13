|
GROOM, Monica J. Pinnington Age 88, died on March 9, 2020 in Richmond, VA, while visiting her daughter. She was a resident of Arlington for 58 years. Born in Cheshire, England on December 7, 1931, she grew up in London, until being sent to St. Julianna's Convent School for her safety during the Blitz. She met her husband, Robert, RNR, after the war, and they immigrated to America, first to Norfolk, VA, then to Arlington, MA. She worked alongside her husband at the shipping company I.T.O. in Boston for many years. She and her husband traveled both for work and enjoyment. Their frequent trips "home" to England were always very special to them. Monica loved to play tennis and had a spirited group of friends at the Belmont Tennis Club. She also coached the A.H.S. Girls Tennis Team. She was an avid sailor, and many of her happiest memories were sailing with her husband and friends on their Cape Dory out of Marion, MA. She was a voracious reader, and always had a stack of books by her side. One of her favorite pastimes was walking around Horne Pond, where she stopped and visited with every dog on the path. She loved dogs of every kind, but particularly her Airedale grand-dogs, who brought her much joy and amusement. Gardening was her other love, and she spent hours tending her yard and flowers. Monica was predeceased by her husband, Robert A. Groom, in 2011, and her son, Robert N. Groom, in 2010. She is survived by a daughter, Julia M. Groom, in Richmond, VA. A private Graveside Service will be held. A Memorial Service at Trinity Copley Square is planned for the spring after the COVID-19 virus is contained. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Robert N. Groom Scholarship Fund at Massachusetts Maritime Academy, maritime.edu or Airedale Rescue of the Delaware Valley, airedalerescuedelval.org Arrangements are under the care of DeVito Funeral Home of ARLINGTON. Visit devitofuneralhome.com for service related updates and an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020