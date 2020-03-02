|
|
JUITT, Monica Of Wellesley, Ashland and Mission Hill. On Saturday, February 29th, 2020, Monica Juitt, loving mother of Nina and Tim Juitt, and beloved daughter of Peter and Helen McCone, departed this earthly life at age 56. A friend to all who had the good fortune to know her, she was determined to live every day to the fullest with her characteristic enthusiasm, honesty, and good humor. Ever the optimist, she found reasons to celebrate life even in the darkest of times, always lifting the spirits of everyone around her. Born in Boston, Monica spent her early years on Mission Hill, where she forged friendships that would last a lifetime. She later moved to Wellesley, graduated from UMass Boston and established a career in Project Management at Raytheon, where she met her lifelong best friend, Kathy Horka. After starting her family, Monica moved to Ashland, where she lived for 23 years, happily raising her children with her former husband, Mark Juitt. An esteemed member of the Ashland community, Monica was a tireless volunteer whose kindness, generosity, and spirit were unparalleled. Once her children were older, Monica embarked on a new set of challenges at EMC, where she quickly established herself as a highly valued project leader and generous colleague. Despite her cancer diagnosis, Monica never let illness stop her from actively enjoying the company of her many wonderful friends or from finding beauty in the world around her. Her ubiquitous sense of fun, her benevolence, and ultimately, her equanimity in the face of adversity, serves as a lasting example for us all. In addition to her children and parents, Monica leaves behind her sisters and brothers-in-law, Ellen Ridge and her husband Eamon Ridge (Eastham), Jeanne Murphy and her husband Douglas Murphy (North Reading), Elizabeth Byrnes and her husband John Byrnes (Ashland) as well as her many nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends she made family. She will always be remembered as the most wonderful mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday Mar. 7th at 9:00am in St. Cecilia's Parish, 54 Esty St., Ashland, MA. Calling Hours will be held Friday from 4:00-8:00 PM in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St., ASHLAND. Memorial contributions may be made to Facing Cancer Together, 410 Washington St., Brighton, MA 02135. mataresefuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020